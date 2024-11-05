© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Swing states still haven't been called. Here are some Tiny Desk concerts to watch in the meantime

By Camila Domonoske
Published November 5, 2024 at 10:48 PM EST

No, we still don't know who won the U.S. presidential race. While state results are pouring in, the seven most-watched swing states have not yet been called.

NPR's live coverage on air and on this blog can keep you abreast of every twist, turn and trend as we wait for definitive results. But remember, as NPR's political reporters have long warned, it might be a while.

Looking for something else to watch while you wait? We recommend some classic Tiny Desk concerts.

Or if you'd rather fall down a YouTube rabbit hole, the latest episode of our Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast has some suggestions.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
Your Vote 2024Your Vote 2024 NPR
Camila Domonoske
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.
See stories by Camila Domonoske