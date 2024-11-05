Trump called the 2024 campaign his best run after casting his vote in Florida

Former president Donald Trump visited a polling site in Palm Beach, Fla., to cast his ballot alongside former first lady Melania Trump.

There, he told reporters that he was proud of his third presidential campaign. “We did great in the first one. We did much better in the second one but something happened. And this was the best. I would say this was the best campaign we’ve run,” he said.

Trump added that he has not prepared a speech for Election night, explaining “I'm able to make a speech on pretty quick notice. If I win, I know what I'm going to say. And I don't even want to think about the losing part.”

When asked if this would be his final campaign, regardless of the outcome, he replied “I would think so.”

Vice President Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, both voted early. Meanwhile, Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, cast his vote in Cincinnati on Tuesday morning.

