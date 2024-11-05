Turnout reached record highs in 2020. It's expected to be lower this year

Turnout in 2020 was the highest since 1900: 160 million people voted, the most ever. That surpassed the 2008 record of 133 million.

Experts expect the turnout percentage to be lower this year for two reasons: Mail-in voting won’t be as widely available as it was during the pandemic, and some early voting windows have been curtailed.

It seemed clear turnout would be significantly lower when it was Trump versus Biden, but with Harris in the race, Democratic enthusiasm and interest has increased.

There are challenges and opportunities for both candidates.

Harris has been doing well with older voters and white, college-educated voters. Both are among the highest-propensity voters. But she also relies on younger and nonwhite voters, who turn out at lower rates.

Trump got more white, non-college voters to the polls in 2020, but they still voted at far lower rates than whites with degrees.

