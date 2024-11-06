At a post-election peace vigil in Nashua, some express concern and a need for honesty

Wednesday morning was sunny, but mixed feelings rippled through a group of 25 people gathered in front of Nashua’s City Hall. Some said they were expecting the election to turn out the way it did, with Donald Trump returning to the White House.

Others, like minister Linda Goodman of Tree of Life Interfaith Temple in Amherst, said she’s thinking of next steps forward.

“We were so praying for a time when it would be easier for freedom, equality and justice for everybody,” Goodman said.

The Nashua Area Interfaith Council planned the vigil weeks before the presidential election results were called, knowing that no matter who won – people would feel exhausted and there could be strong feelings.

Rabbi Jon Spira-Savett led the event. He said he has many emotions in the aftermath of the election, and now, he's focused on watching over his congregation and the community.

“I’m also very concerned about people who have been hurt in this election campaign – by the terrible rhetoric, by being singled out as somehow being dangerous to our country,” Spira-Savett said.

Spira-Savett cautioned people, as they reflected upon the outcome of the election, to start with honesty. He said that any person of any political party has questions they need to ask themselves - “What is it of our vote that we are proud of?” and “What work is left to do now that the election is over?”

“I’m not sure if everybody could do that today or tomorrow or before Thanksgiving,” Spira-Savett said. “I think that’s a project of very soon, but I do think it starts with honesty. It’s not like one thing that we did was completely virtuous and whatever other people did was completely vicious.”

Actions leading up to the election has Jocelyn Henning, a Nashua resident, disappointed and concerned. She said doesn’t entirely feel safe with a second Trump presidency."

“I guess I’m just wondering how many of his threats he’s going to come through with,” Hennings said. “He makes up stories every single day. A lot of his stories create more violence and hate. So that creates fear and as a woman I don't feel safe.”