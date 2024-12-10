A first in Israeli history: a sitting prime minister is testifying as a defendant

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

It's a pivotal day in Israel, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is taking the witness stand in his own corruption trial.

MICHEL MARTIN, BYLINE: Yes, for the first time in the country's history, a sitting prime minister is testifying as a defendant in court. And today, he's doing so in a fortified courtroom underground in the middle of a war.

MARTÍNEZ: NPR's Daniel Estrin is at the Tel Aviv courthouse. Daniel, what's the situation like? What's the - it's like in the courtroom?

DANIEL ESTRIN, BYLINE: Well, here at the courthouse, it is full of the prime minister's security guards. There are pro- and anti-Netanyahu demonstrators outside the courthouse. In the courtroom, Israeli cabinet ministers and lawmakers from Netanyahu's party came to support him as he's giving his witness testimony. I am on the ground floor of the courthouse. We've been watching Netanyahu's testimony on a big screen where journalists are gathered. Netanyahu is testifying one floor below me in a small underground fortified courtroom - that's because it is wartime. And just yesterday, there was a rocket fired from Yemen that hit a building in Israel. So there are security concerns, but it is a really momentous day. The police started investigating Netanyahu in 2016. And finally, for the very first time, he's taking the witness stand. And on the witness stand, Netanyahu said he's been waiting eight years for this day to present the truth.

MARTÍNEZ: So I mentioned it's a corruption trial. What are the charges Netanyahu faces?

ESTRIN: He's charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust. There are three separate cases that he is facing. They all involve his dealings with wealthy media moguls - a Hollywood producer, owners of media outlets. He's accused of using his influence as a prime minister to help their business interests. And in exchange, he's accused of accepting tens of thousands of dollars' worth of champagne, cigars and also secret deals to give him and his family flattering news coverage.

MARTÍNEZ: What's it like seeing him testify? And what's his defense?

ESTRIN: It is extraordinary. I mean, on the witness stand, he started with an opening speech talking about how the momentous events in Syria means that his aides may need to pass him special notes as he gives his testimony. I mean, it's really extraordinary seeing an acting prime minister on trial in the middle of war. He began by saying the charges are an ocean of absurdity. He said the only thing that matters is his role as defender of Israel. And when he was asked about the accusations that he sought positive press coverage and got cigars and champagne, he said he does not live a lavish life. He can't finish his cigar because of all the work he does. He says he goes to bed at 1 or 2 a.m. every day. And about press coverage, he said he would have to do to get good press coverage would be to say he supports creating a Palestinian state.

MARTÍNEZ: So how is Benjamin Netanyahu managing to appear in court while also dealing with Israel's conflicts in the Middle East? I mean, that's a lot to juggle.

ESTRIN: Yes, and he says he can juggle it all. I mean, although he did try to delay this day in court for several months - he and his lawyers argued, because of the wars and the conflicts Israel is facing on multiple fronts, it should be delayed a couple of months - in fact, he was unsuccessful. So he'll be testifying three days a week, six hours a day. It'll last for many weeks. And he will be battling. He will be using this trial as part of this public battle to shape his image as a warrior for Israel in the middle of a war, surviving as Israel's longest-serving prime minister in history, especially at this extraordinary time within Syria - extensive Israeli bombing campaign inside Syria.

MARTÍNEZ: That's NPR's Daniel Estrin at the Tel Aviv courthouse. Daniel, thanks.

ESTRIN: You're welcome. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.