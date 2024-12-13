© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Reflecting on CT's historic wildfire season – and the toll it took

Connecticut Public Radio | By Tess Terrible
Published December 13, 2024 at 4:45 PM EST
Smoke from the Hawthorne Fire in Berlin rises above a home and fall foliage on the Berlin side of Lamentation Mountain October 25, 2024. The fire marks the first time Connecticut has been approved for federal fire response funds, according to Governor Ned Lamont who called the fire, “One of the most significant brush fires Connecticut has experienced in recent memory.” The fire started Monday, October 21, 2024, with officials saying dry conditions and a lack of rain has helped fuel the fire.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Smoke from the Hawthorne Fire in Berlin rises above a home and fall foliage on the Berlin side of Lamentation Mountain October 25, 2024. The fire marks the first time Connecticut has been approved for federal fire response funds, according to Governor Ned Lamont who called the fire, “One of the most significant brush fires Connecticut has experienced in recent memory.” The fire started Monday, October 21, 2024, with officials saying dry conditions and a lack of rain has helped fuel the fire.

This fall’s historic drought sparked brush fires across Connecticut and the Northeast. It took officials weeks to contain what became known as the Hawthorne fire on Lamentation Mountain in central Connecticut. A firefighter died while helping to battle the fire.

This fall’s fires stretched resources and made history. In September and October, Connecticut experienced almost five times more brushfires than normal — just as the state saw its driest two-month period in 120 years. The state has a specialized wildfire crew, but officials had to call on other states and the Connecticut National Guard for assistance — the first time the state has had to do that in 30 years.

Rich Schenk, fire control officer with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), has been in the fire service since he was 16 years old. During the Hawthorne fire, he worked for 21 days straight. He says wildfires in our region could become more common.

“With all the mortality that we have from invasive insects, and the forest is changing, to see a large fire in the near future would not surprise me anymore,” he told Connecticut Public’s “Where We Live.”

Connecticut DEEP Deputy Director Mason Trumble is concerned with how the fires will affect the ecosystem, but he says it could back bounce quickly.

“There was damage to trail systems, damage to ecosystems, and wildlife concern,” he said. “But, thankfully, our forests here in New England are very resilient.”

State officials say climate change is responsible for more extreme weather events in Connecticut and beyond.

State Sen. Saud Anwar wants people to be prepared if there is smoke or a fire. He says residents should plan a path for evacuation and do what they can to avoid smoke exposure.

“Make sure that your windows are closed in a manner where you're not going to be having more smoke come in,” he said. “It's important to sometimes make sure that you are outside wearing a mask, if your health allows you to be able to wear a mask.”

Learn more

Listen to the full interview on “Where We Live": What we learned from the 2024 Connecticut brush fires

Connecticut Commission on Fire Prevention and Control Holiday and Christmas Tree Fire Safety tips

Connecticut Public's Catherine Shen and Chris Polansky contributed to this report.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
See stories by Tess Terrible