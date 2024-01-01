2024 Camden Conference

Maine Public is once again very pleased to be a Media Sponsor of the Camden Conference. Taking place from February 16 to 18, this year’s conference takes on the topic of India. Seventy-five years after independence, India is on track to have both the world’s largest population and the second-largest economy. It is pursuing a unique path as a democracy and as an ambitious player in global affairs. Possession of nuclear weapons gives it prestige globally and confidence in its security amid unstable neighbors. Domestically, a diverse, complicated, multicultural mosaic of issues—from poverty, caste, and religion, to repression of women and minorities—pose unrelenting challenges for democratic institutions.

How will a younger generation of Indian leaders choose their priorities? What’s at stake for China, Russia and the United States as India expands its role in the global economy and becomes a more assertive leader in the Indo-Pacific region?

Moderator David Brancaccio, the host of American Public Media’s Marketplace Morning Report, and a roster of distinguished experts will take on all of these questions, live on the stage of the Camden Opera House and live streamed at Luther Bonney Hall at the University of Southern Maine in Portland and at the Strand Theatre in Rockland.

