© 2025 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Signal Notice: WBQA 96.7 is running at low signal power for the next few weeks. Click here for more ways to listen to Maine Public Classical.

Dr. Rachel Levine focused on her job at HHS. Still, anti-trans politics followed her

By Selena Simmons-Duffin
Published January 6, 2025 at 4:05 AM EST

Admiral Rachel Levine is the highest ranking out transgender person to have served in the federal government to date. She talks about the things she tried to accomplish leading the U.S. Public Health Corps -- vax rates and climate impacts on health and "food as medicine" -- and about her life as a trans person born in 1957. When she went to an all boys h.s. in the 1970s, "there wasn't anyone to tell." It was challenging to be targeted in R ads, she says, adding that she is resilient and "fine." Selena Simmons-Duffin, reporter. Diane Webber, editor. 4:00 piece for ME + Digital + spot. Airing / Publishing 1/6...

Copyright 2025 NPR
Selena Simmons-Duffin
Selena Simmons-Duffin reports on health policy for NPR.
See stories by Selena Simmons-Duffin