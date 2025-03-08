Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

One Texan's quest to create a state-wide hiking trail

By Jack Morgan
Published March 8, 2025 at 7:41 PM EST

Texas isn't best seen from behind the steering wheel, but through shades, wearing hiking shoes on a walking trail. Now a Texan is making big strides on creating a walking trail called the X-Tx, stretching from the Louisiana border all the way to New Mexico, a 1,550-mile stroll that will be among the longest trails in the country. The trail will go through natural beauties from the Hill country/central Texas, Big Bend National Park and the Guadalupe mountains –highest point in the state-- surrounded by the Chihuahuan desert from west Texas. Texas Public Radio's Jack Morgan finds out how they plan to build the X-Tx. 4m piece + digital. Texas Public Radio's Jack Morgan. Target: week of 2/24. Alfredo edit.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Jack Morgan