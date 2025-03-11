Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Five years into the pandemic, the COVID-19 virus continues to mutate and evolve

By Rob Stein
Published March 11, 2025 at 4:45 PM EDT

Five years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, the virus continues to spread around the globe as the virus continues to evolve. Scientists say that's likely to continue indefinitely, as the virus finds new ways to evade the human immune system. At the moment, the virus has faded into the background of daily life even as people still get sick, end up in the hospital and sometimes die. But a new more dangerous variant could emerge at any time.

Copyright 2025 NPR
