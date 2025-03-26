Waterbury stepmother accused of kidnapping, assault set to enter not guilty plea Friday

Kimberly Sullivan appeared in Waterbury Superior Court on Wednesday morning. She was expected to plead not guilty to charges of kidnapping and assault after her stepson escaped by starting a fire at their home, where he was allegedly held captive for more than two decades.

The state moved to continue the proceeding until Friday. Sullivan, 56, is out on $300,000 bail.

Sullivan’s stepson, now 32, told authorities his confinement began when he was about 11 years old. He said he was locked in a room without heat or air conditioning nearly all day and night and given limited food and water.

Sullivan’s attorney, Ioannis Kaloidis, told reporters that charges of assault and kidnapping must be proven in court.

“Those allegations are serious, but those allegations are made by one person, I understand,” Kaloidis said. “The whole world has jumped on those allegations and has already convicted my client. But the good thing about America is that's not how we work.”

Biological family of the stepson visited the courthouse, including his half-sister, Heather Tessman. She told reporters she had last seen her brother as a baby while she was in foster care, and she wants accountability.

“He needs justice,” Tessman said. “These systems are broken. They need to be reformed from the top bottom and he deserved more.”

Tessman said she tried to reconnect with her brother when he turned 18, but was unable to track him down until she heard news of the fire.

Tracy Vallerand says her biological son was desperate.

“I truly believe that he was at the point where he was either going to die or he was going to get out,” Vallerand said.

“I'm glad he picked the choice that he did.”

This is a developing story and will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

