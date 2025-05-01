Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Due to equipment upgrades, WMHD (Greenville) and WBSQ (Monson) will be shut off during the daytime hours for the duration of this week.

Police still disproportionately stop, search and arrest drivers of color in Vermont, per UVM study

Vermont Public | By Elodie Reed
Published May 1, 2025 at 4:47 PM EDT
Red and blue lights on a police car go off during the day.
vmargineanu
/
iStock
A new study released by the University of Vermont shows that while Vermont law enforcement agencies are doing fewer traffic stops since the COVID-19 pandemic, there are continuing disparities in how Black and Hispanic drivers are policed.

Vermont law enforcement agencies are doing fewer traffic stops since the COVID-19 pandemic, but Black and Hispanic drivers are still being disproportionately policed, according to a new study released Thursday.

University of Vermont Economics Professor Emerita Stephanie Seguino and co-authors Nancy Brooks and Pat Autilio have periodically analyzed the race data Vermont law enforcement agencies are required to collect, and this most recent research adds data from 2022 and 2023.

Seguino said she starts each analysis optimistic there might be a substantial decrease in racial disparities from traffic stops in Vermont — but that hasn’t been the case.

“Hispanic and Black drivers are still searched at double the rate of white drivers,” Seguino said in an interview this week.

And she said the outcomes of those searches are showing that Black and Hispanic drivers are “far less likely” to be carrying contraband compared to white drivers — and that’s indicative of biased policing.

“Officers essentially are searching vehicles of Black and brown drivers with a lower threshold of evidence than they would use for white drivers,” Seguino said.

The data also shows that Vermont police continue to stop Black and Hispanic drivers disproportionate to their share of the driving population. Asian drivers were also increasingly overstopped in 2022 and 2023, compared to the couple years prior.

Traffic stops statewide, however, were down in 2022-2023 by almost 50% compared to the four years before the COVID-19 pandemic. (That’s as Vermont continued to have a traffic stop rate more than twice than the national average.)

Seguino said that fewer traffic stops and searches during the pandemic did lead to fewer racial disparities. People of color weren’t as overstopped, and arrest and search rate disparities went down.

And the study recommends taking a closer look at that fact.

“It's really an important discussion for the commissioner of public safety to have with officers, and for the Legislature,” Seguino said. “Given the shortages of police officers and a number of departments, is that the best use of resources? And… to what extent might lowering the amount of traffic policing contribute to any further improvement in racial disparities?”

Vermont Public reached out to several law enforcement agencies about the study but did not receive an immediate response.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Elodie Reed
Elodie is a reporter and producer for Vermont Public. She previously worked as a multimedia journalist at the Concord Monitor, the St. Albans Messenger and the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript. Email Elodie.
See stories by Elodie Reed