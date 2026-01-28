Could CT legislators force polluters to pay for climate change?

Environmental advocates rallied at the state Capitol on Wednesday, demanding fossil fuel companies pay the price for the effects of climate change in Connecticut.

They’re calling on lawmakers to create a climate “superfund.”

The legislation would force fossil fuel companies that emit significant amounts of greenhouse gases to pay money. That money would then be distributed to help towns and cities upgrade their infrastructure and prepare for flooding and extreme weather.

It’s an idea that’s become law in neighboring New York and Vermont – but the notion isn’t without its detractors – similar pushes have failed in the Connecticut General Assembly before and climate superfunds have been subject to federal lawsuits.

Jackie Trimble Shapiro, who braved the cold weather to protest with dozens of others, said the conversation around climate change needs a new level of urgency.

“We are burning up our planet,” she said. “I don't know if we've already reached the tipping point. I'm just praying that we haven't.”

Advocates noted how climate change is impacting communities across Connecticut through air quality and extreme weather events – both of which can have dangerous health consequences.

Kendall Keelen, staff attorney with the Conservation Law Foundation, said those costs add up.

“It's not fair for Connecticut's families and small businesses to keep paying the price while these companies that are responsible for it continue to make millions off of damages," she said.

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public State Rep. Steve Winter co-sponsored a house bill aimed at the same end last year.

‘A feel-good policy with real world consequences’

The Connecticut Energy Marketers Association (CEMA) is fighting back against the superfund, saying it would drive up energy prices for Connecticut residents, who already pay some of the highest electricity rates in the country.

“You cannot impose billions of dollars in new costs without raising prices. Anyone supporting this proposal is supporting higher electric bills, higher heating costs and higher prices at the gas pump,” CEMA president Chris Herb said in a statement.

“This is a feel-good policy with real world consequences. It would do nothing to change the climate, but it would do real harm to working families, seniors and small businesses,” Herb said.

State Rep. Steve Winter, a Democrat who co-sponsored last year’s House bill, said fossil fuel companies can afford to bear the costs.

“I don't think Connecticut taxpayers should buy into that argument,” Winter said.

“Those huge multinational and national companies are getting revenues from around the world and around the country and they won't be forcing all of those costs back onto Connecticut residents and taxpayers. They'll be distributing those costs throughout all of their operations.”

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public Sena Wazer, megaphone in hand, leads the crowd down to the Legislative Office Building to engage in a letter writing campaign.

A push this legislative session

Affordability is a “critical concern and will remain a north star,” during any discussions on creating a climate superfund this legislative session, said State Rep. John-Michael Parker, Democratic co-chair of the state’s environment committee.

He said the House plans to take up a bill on the topic during the upcoming legislative session kicking off Feb. 4.

But he acknowledged the scale of the legislation and lobbying power of fossil fuel companies could make passing it difficult. A similar measure died in the state legislature last year.

“It's a very heavy lift and often bills that are a heavy lift like this take multiple years,” he said. “The most important thing to me this session is that we're continuing the conversation.”

Áine Pennello is a Report for America corps member, covering the environment and climate change for Connecticut Public.