2nd Congressional District Race

Economy/Job Creation

It’s time to raise the minimum wage. No one who works full time should have to live in poverty. We need economic opportunity that will help Maine families and strengthen and grow our middle class, and we should start by paying Maine people a fair wage. I voted to raise the minimum wage in Augusta, and as a member of Congress, I will work with Maine’s small businesses to find the best approach. In addition to raising the minimum wage, we should be rewarding equal pay for equal work, and helping small businesses grow and expand. Believes the U.S. has to become more competitive as a country. The business tax rate in the U.S. is about 40 percent; for business owners in Canada, the rate is 26 percent, in Mexico it's 30 percent and in China, 25 percent. Thinks the U.S. is a very expensive place to do business, and that regulations are too burdensome. He thinks changing that will help businesses be more successful. I would work to reform and reduce the burdens of the unelected federal bureaucrats in agencies such as the EPA and DHHS, while also working to drop the corporate tax rate by at least 10 percent. I do not believe a raise in the minimum wage on the federal level is what is necessary to stimulate our economy as less than two percent of all jobs pay minimum wage. I believe the issue of a minimum wage belongs on the State level.

Entitlements: Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security

We must protect the promise of Social Security and Medicare for seniors and future generations. No one who spends their life working, serving our country, or raising the next generation should live their golden years in poverty. Unlike my opponents, I will protect Social Security and Medicare, not privatize them or cut benefits. The best thing we can do to keep Social Security strong is strengthen our economy, and that includes raising the minimum wage and ensuring equal pay for equal work which would add billions into Social Security and cut down the current shortfall. For seniors who have put into Social Security, would make sure that the program doesn't change for those depending on it. For younger people, unless we reform programs, he fears they might not have the benefits when they get to be seniors. Considers the Social Security program "a $16 trillion unfunded defined benefit pension plan." To "save it for next generation," he would consider raising the retirement age to perhaps as high as 70. Would consider means testing. I believe that our country has an ethical obligation to make sure Social Security is strong for all of those who have paid into it. I also believe that young people should have the ability to setup self investment plans as an alternative to paying into the Social Security Administration. Medicare and Medicaid should be available for those who truly need it but should be seen as a safety net, not a long term solution.

Health Care

The rollout of the Affordable Care Act was disastrous, but we must keep working towards lowering costs and increasing access. Unlike my opponents, I’ll work to improve the law, not repeal it. I will partner with small businesses to make sure the law makes sense for them. There are improvements to be made, but we have to start from where we are today, not go back to the days where insurance companies made our health care decisions for us, and you could be denied coverage when you got sick. And, unlike my opponents, I’ll work to strengthen Social Security and Medicare. Thinks the Affordable Care Act could ruin the "best private heatlh insurance system in the world to insure 15 percent of population." Instead, favors allowing families to shop across state lines to purchase health insurance and to pay for private insurance through tax credits. Believes we need to subsidize those who can't afford insurance. I believe the Affordable Care Act should be vacated and replaced with a more free market based health insurance program. Health insurance should be allowed to be purchased across State lines like car insurance. I also believe tort reform would help to lower the cost of healthcare.

Abortion

Decisions about a woman’s health should be made between her and her doctor, not her boss or politicians. Unlike my opponents, I support a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions. Says he is "pro-life ... and I'm proud of it." I am Pro-Life and believe that life starts at conception. Roe vs Wade is the law, and I believe that education is the key to this issue.

Veterans

As the granddaughter of two WWII veterans, the niece of a Vietnam veteran and the cousin of an Afghan war veteran, caring for those who have served and their families is personal. We must continue to evaluate services at the VA and make sure they are working for all our veterans. Long waitlists and lack of access to care is unacceptable. Our veterans deserve the best in healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. We need leaders who will stay at the table and get the job done. That’s been my record in Augusta for 10 years and that’s what I’ll do in Congress. Thinks U.S. should ensure that "the men and women who fought bravely for our country have services when they come home." He claims that the nation spends only $140 billion a year on veterans' benefits. "We have big government with too much debt and it's starting to crowd out our ability to fund veterans' benefits and other things." I believe reforms need to happen within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. I believe that a panel of affected veterans from all branches of the military should be put together to do a full scale review for Congress.

Gun Control

I support the Second Amendment and the rights of gun owners. And like the majority of Mainers, including Senator Susan Collins and Senator Angus King, I support background checks to make sure we are keeping guns out of the hands of criminals. My opponent Bruce Poliquin is against even these reasonable common sense steps to keep our communities safe. I am without compromise on my support of the Second Amendment. I oppose all manner of gun control measures and am a strong proponent of Constitutional Carry.

Climate Change/Environment

I believe climate change is real. The science shows us that. But my opponents refuse to believe the science that exists. How can you solve a problem if you don’t acknowledge it exists? In Congress I will work to protect Maine’s environment by addressing climate change, investing in renewable energy sources, decreasing our reliance on foreign oil and continuing to protect Maine families from toxic chemicals. Maine's economic strength is our farms, fisheries, forests and waterways, so we must take climate change seriously. I believe climate change is a natural occurring event in the trends of the earth.

Energy

My goal is to lower the cost of energy for Maine people and Maine businesses while decreasing our reliance on foreign oil. It’s why I’ve voted to expand natural gas in Maine, to develop energy efficiency programs, and support renewable energy like wind and tidal and solar power. I am the only candidate in the race who has done so. Reducing our energy costs saves money for Maine families and small businesses and increases our security. That’s what I’ve done in Augusta and that’s what I’ll do in Washington. Favors driving down the cost of energy in a way that protects the environment. Favors "fully developing" oil and natural gas deposits in North America, where neighbors are friendly. Thinks the U.S. needs to become energy independent by increasing the supply in order to drive down prices. Opposes subsidies for big oil and alternative energy industries. Favors predictable regulations and low taxes on the energy industry. I believe that all forms of energy should be dictated by the free market and that there should be no public investment in alternative energy.

Education

Access to quality, affordable higher education is why I got involved in politics and public service in the first place. Unfortunately, the way we approach paying for higher education is not sustainable. You can't get into the middle class when you are drowning in debt. I support increasing Pell Grants that help those who need it most afford college and expanding programs like the Hope & Lifetime Learning tax credits that target relief to middle class families. Would stop throwing "cheap, cheap money" at higher education institutions, as it pulls kids into taking on debt that they can't afford to pay back when they get out. Thinks that schools need to tighten their belts because the federal government is "flat broke," borrows money to pay its bills and is $17 trillion in debt. The state of Maine is broke. Government needs to live within its means. I believe that students and families of students would be well served if the Federal Government removed itself from the business of giving out school loans. The Federal Government does not have the constituational right to be in the business of education loans.

Foreign Policy