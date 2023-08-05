Maine Public is very pleased to be a media sponsor of the upcoming season of wonderful performances at the Maine State Music Theatre.

Inspired by the hit film, 9 to 5 The Musical features a sparkling score by Dolly Parton and is the quintessential feel-good show of the times. Set in the late 1970s – at a time when women were just starting to find their way in the workforce – this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking, and even a little romantic.

Pushed to the boiling point, three female co-workers concoct a plan to get even with the “sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot” they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy, and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy – giving their boss, Mr. Hart, the boot! While Hart remains “otherwise engaged,” the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can’t she?

9 to 5 The Musical is produced in partnership with the Fulton Theatre.

Performances take place from July 19 to August 5 at the Pickard Theater on the Bowdoin College Campus in Brunswick.

