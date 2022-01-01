Join Maine Public for an original Maine Public production of a story of courage, hope and commitment. A Solemn Promise tells the story of Lt. Ernest Vienneau, a pilot and WWII hero from Millinocket who went missing in action in 1944, beginning a decades long search for his remains spanning four generations.

Vienneau’s family never lost faith that someday they would find their lost relative, actively searching for him over the years. With help from the military, civilian experts, and even a filmmaker, they finally found closure this October when Ernest Vienneau was buried next to his parents and brothers in the St. Martin of Tours Cemetery in Millinocket.

Follow along on this journey to find a missing hero from Maine as A Solemn Promise takes you back to Vienneau’s early days as an aviator, reveals firsthand accounts of his fatal mission, and shows present-day efforts to find, recover and return this brave B-17 pilot back home to Millinocket.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bm4LCK699GQ

Larry Ayotte /