A Special Evening with The Sea Dogs August 23

Join MPBN for a special evening at Hadlock Field with the Portland Sea Dogs TUESDAY, AUGUST 23 at 7:00 PM.

Tuesday, August 23rd is MPBN Day at the Portland Sea Dogs and we'd love to see you there!

Our great partners at the Portland Sea Dogs have generously offered to host us AND offer our members, viewers and listeners a ticket discount to the game ($6 per ticket + $1 handing fee). Go HERE to order your tickets online from the Sea Dogs ticket office.



Credit MPBN / Irwin Gratz Bobblehead Dolls

The first 800 people in the stadium for the game will score the coolest public broadcasting memento of all time...an Irwin Gratz bobble head!

Supplies are limited and you have to attend the game and get there early for a chance to get one of these collectibles.

Clifford the Big Red Dog from our PBS Kids lineup will be on hand greeting attendees and trying his hand at a first pitch before the game. Bring your camera for a few cameos with this loveable character!