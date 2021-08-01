Maine Public is seeking a full-time Administrative Assistant to support a dedicated team committed to the mission of connecting the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

The Administrative Assistant provides broad support by greeting visitors, answering phone calls, replying to email, and researching and responding to questions, complaints or comments. Additionally, this role updates portions of the Maine Public website, assists with coordinating maintenance of the facility, and generally assists with Audience Services, Marketing, and Operations. The employee in this position contributes to a professional and dynamic work environment, works comfortably as part of a team as well as independently, and demonstrates a commitment to the mission-driven values of public media.

Job Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent and a minimum of two years of administrative support experience or equivalent combination of education and experience; excellent verbal and written communications skills; proficiency and experience with Microsoft Outlook, Word, Excel, as well as Zoom. Must have a high level of organization and be very detail oriented. Familiarity with social media platforms and the internet required. A valid driver’s license is required.

COVID-19 Impact : This role is currently based out of our Portland office and the Administrative Assistant works on-site during our core business hours. Maine Public provides appropriate PPE including masks, gloves, cleaning supplies, and disinfectant wipes/hand sanitizer. Maine Public continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and has implemented organizational policies and protocols specifically addressing increased protective measures. As employees in a critical infrastructure industry, we have an important responsibility to continue our essential work.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

Application deadline is Sunday, August 1, 2021

https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/

-Equal Opportunity Employer-