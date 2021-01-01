Alan Magee: art is not a solace

This vivid, insightful and touching new film about an iconic American master whose work, especially in the unforgiving format of monotypes, is a kind of high-wire act: challenging, provocative, disturbing, yet also hauntingly beautiful.

We live in a time of great political and environmental turmoil – events that have shaped the work of artist Alan Magee. He explores the darker aspects of human nature and behavior that most of us would choose to ignore, while also celebrating the beauty he finds in the natural world. This film examines the ways in which art can address some of the greatest challenges that we face as a society – social injustice and violence, the increasing threats to our democracy, and the urgency of speaking truth to power.

Produced by David Berez & David Wright of Post Office Editorial.