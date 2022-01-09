© 2021 Maine Public
ALL MAINE CREATURES CASTING CALL​!

All Creatures Great & Small DVD Jacket

All Creatures Great and Small on Masterpiece returns to Maine Public Television in a grand way this January with a Season One New Year’s weekend marathon and the premiere of the all-new season two.  

We decided that this is an exceptional time to celebrate our own animal friends here in Maine and support organizations that focus on animal care.  

So…let’s shine a light on Maine’s creatures – great, small, and otherwise. How does it work? Send us a photo of a special creature that is important to you! We’ll select a photo a day to feature on mainepublic.org and on our social media platforms throughout January. AND with the help of our sponsors, including the teams at AARP Maine and Cherished Possessions, $2 will be donated to select Maine animal shelters across the state for every photo submitted (up to 500 photos)!

Send us pictures of your creatures at fun@mainepublic.org or shoot them over in the mail to:

Maine Public

1450 Lisbon St.

Lewiston, ME 04240

The new season of All Creatures Great and Small premieres Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 9:00. All episodes will be available for streaming with Passport starting January 9. 

Take a look at some of the photos submitted so far!

1 of 4  — IMG_9571.jpg
2 of 4  — thumbnail_Billy.jpg
3 of 4  — Fiona Popham Parking Lot.jpg
4 of 4  — thumbnail_IMG_0034.jpg

Thanks to AARP Maine and Cherished Possessions for supporting the broadcast of the All Creatures Great and Small and matching submitted photos and supporting animal shelters across Maine. 

AARP-Maine logo
Cherished Possessions logo