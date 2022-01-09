ALL MAINE CREATURES CASTING CALL!
All Creatures Great and Small on Masterpiece returns to Maine Public Television in a grand way this January with a Season One New Year’s weekend marathon and the premiere of the all-new season two.
We decided that this is an exceptional time to celebrate our own animal friends here in Maine and support organizations that focus on animal care.
So…let’s shine a light on Maine’s creatures – great, small, and otherwise. How does it work? Send us a photo of a special creature that is important to you! We’ll select a photo a day to feature on mainepublic.org and on our social media platforms throughout January. AND with the help of our sponsors, including the teams at AARP Maine and Cherished Possessions, $2 will be donated to select Maine animal shelters across the state for every photo submitted (up to 500 photos)!
Send us pictures of your creatures at fun@mainepublic.org or shoot them over in the mail to:
Maine Public
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240
The new season of All Creatures Great and Small premieres Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 9:00. All episodes will be available for streaming with Passport starting January 9.
Take a look at some of the photos submitted so far!
Thanks to AARP Maine and Cherished Possessions for supporting the broadcast of the All Creatures Great and Small and matching submitted photos and supporting animal shelters across Maine.