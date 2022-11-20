All Things Considered Host & Producer

Maine Public’s priority is to deliver news and content that people can trust. With NPR, PBS, and other partners we strive to be the standard bearer for high-integrity journalism and programming.

We’re looking for an All Things Considered (ATC) Host & Producer with journalism and professional radio hosting experience to anchor our award-winning afternoon and evening news block. This full-time position contributes to our daily news reporting by providing live information and updates to listeners across the state, covering breaking stories, writing, editing, and producing long- and short form pieces, and pitching story ideas. The ATC Host & Producer also engages with our audience, represents Maine Public at events, and participates in fundraising initiatives.

Joining a team dedicated to delivering independent, trusted journalism and quality programming, this position demonstrates exemplary journalistic integrity and professional on-air delivery. The successful candidate must thrive in a professional and dynamic environment, work well both in a team environment and independently, and demonstrate a love of public broadcasting.

The schedule for this position is currently

Monday through Friday, 10:00 am – 6:30 pm

Job Requirements: Bachelor’s degree or equivalent combination of education and experience. Experienced journalist and radio host with at least two years’ professional experience in radio news production and hosting in a professional work environment, public media market preferred. Commitment to the highest level of integrity and ethical standards required. Excellent verbal and written communication skills required. Must have availability for on-call shifts to fill in as a substitute host/producer. Familiarity with Maine and regional issues preferred. A valid driver’s license is required.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

Apply for this position online with resume, cover letter, and work samples:

https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/

by Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

Maine Public Broadcasting is a state-wide independent public media resource, including PBS, NPR, BBC, and others, with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day.

Maine Public believes that equity, diversity, and inclusion drive our success and we welcome and encourage candidates from all identities, backgrounds, and abilities to apply. As an equal opportunity employer, we are committed to building inclusive and innovative work environments with employees who reflect our communities. Therefore, we provide employment opportunities to all qualified applicants and encourage applications from all individuals without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status or military service record, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law. We're committed to creating a dynamic work environment that values diversity and inclusion.

Maine Public is committed to the full inclusion of all qualified individuals. As part of this commitment, Maine Public will ensure that persons with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodations. If a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and/or to receive other benefits and privileges of employment, please contact the Human Resources Department: apply@mainepublic.org, 1-800-884-1717.