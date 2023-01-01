It’s Spring! And, of course, that means the inevitable spring cleaning in households across Maine is about to happen! This could also very well be the ideal time to get that old car or truck out of your driveway or garage and spiff up the vehicle that you love today.

Donate a car or truck to Maine Public this May or June and you’ll be entered into a weekly drawing through the end of June for a stellar detailing of your current car or truck at a detailer closest to you. Donated cars and trucks make it possible for us to do more here at your public radio and television station!

