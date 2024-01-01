Join Maine Public for an evening with Nick Schifrin, the award-winning PBS NewsHour Correspondent. Schifrin will share his experiences in An Evening With Nick Schifrin – Reporting on War in the 21st Century, at the Camden Opera House on August 24, sponsored by the Camden Conference in partnership with Maine Public.

Maine Public Members receive a $10 discount to this event. Purchase your tickets here and add the code Member24 when checking out.

Schifrin has covered wars in Ukraine, in Gaza, Syria, Afghanistan and more. He was so close to the action that during one live report from Gaza, explosions muffled his words. At home, his mother was watching, and she texted him, "You cannot go before I do."

Though war reporting can leave journalists disillusioned and cynical, one of Schifrin's guiding qualities is empathy, which, he said, supplies the purpose that inspires him to continue his work. “We must not only voice empathy, but also figure out which questions to ask," Schifrin told an audience of university students last year. In Ukraine, he asked a grieving mother to "tell me about your son." Schifrin said he has often cried during interviews.

From 2008-2012, Schifrin served as the ABC News correspondent in Afghanistan and Pakistan. In 2011 he was one of the first journalists to arrive in Abbottabad, Pakistan, after Osama bin Laden’s death and delivered one of the year’s biggest exclusives – the first video from inside bin Laden’s compound. His reporting helped ABC News win an Edward R. Murrow award for its bin Laden coverage.

Prior to joining PBS NewsHour, Schifrin was Al Jazeera America's Middle East correspondent. He won an Overseas Press Club award for his Gaza coverage and a National Headliners Award for his Ukraine coverage.

The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia," led by Schifrin, won a 2017 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy's Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.

For more information, visit camdenconference.org.