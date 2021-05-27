Children's Museum Announces Late June Opening Of Thompson's Point Location

The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine's new location in Thompson’s Point, Portland is set to open June 24.

The new museum and venue announced the opening date on Wednesday. It will follow ongoing COVID-19 protocols and will open with limited capacity.

The new multimillion dollar facility will host about 250 people at a time.

People 5 and older will be required to wear masks. Mask-wearing is recommended for children 2-4 years of age but not required.

The facility will now include a state-of-the-art Theatre, a STEM science center, and other updated arts and community-focused exhibits.

