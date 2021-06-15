MacKenzie Scott Gives Away Another $2.7B To Charity, Including Two Maine Arts Organizations

Two Maine arts organizations are the latest recipients of gifts from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Scott announced in a blog post Tuesday that she is giving away another $2.7 billion to combat racial discrimination and support the arts.

317 Main, a community music center in Yarmouth, will receive a $1.5 million donation.

Executive director John Williams says his organization is both thrilled and humbled to have its mission recognized in this way. The music center started out as an informal gathering space for musicians and students 15 years ago. It now offers music education classes for more than 500 people a week.

The Maine Community Foundation's Maine Expansion Arts Fund also received a $2.5 million gift. Its mission is to "strengthen and ensure the future" of Maine artistic traditions.

Scott is the former wife of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. In December she announced she was giving away more than $4 billion to 300 organizations around the country including the Good Shepherd Food Bank in Auburn.

