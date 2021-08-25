Theater Cuts Season Short After Surge Of Refund Requests Over Vaccination Policy

The Maine State Music Theatre is canceling shows in its upcoming season after its new vaccine policy led to demands for refunds.

The venue announced last week it would require patrons to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to attend shows. The Portland Press Herald reports the music theatre has had $36,000 of refunds requested since then, forcing it to cancel Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland and Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark says the 2021 season will end after the production of Jersey Boys, which starts next week. If you hold tickets to the cancelled shows, you can exchange them for Jersey Boys tickets, donate the tickets' value, or get a refund.

Many Maine concert venues are adopting similar vaccine policies to try to keep their doors open this season.