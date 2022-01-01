Atmospheres is filmmaker Dale Schierholt’s portrait of artist Eric Hopkins. Hopkins, who grew up in MidCoast Maine, began his artistic journey at the Rhode Island School of Design and an early apprenticeship with the renowned glass artist Dale Chihuly. In the eighties, he landed back home on the Island of North Haven where he established himself as an original artistic voice in the celebrated MidCoast Maine art scene.

Atmospheres follows Hopkins as he uses his art to explore and express his passion for the natural world, in particular the sky. Influenced by the American space program of the sixties and seventies, eric has been studying the sky and “collecting clouds” with the goal of interpreting those atmospheres through painting, relief sculptures and glass.

More than a story about art and the artistic process, the film captures the “atmosphere” of being with a man who follows his passions without allowing life’s tragedies to stop him from choosing happiness and focusing on the positive the world has to offer.

Produced by Dale Schierholt and Schierholt Pictures.

For more information about this film, visit https://daleschierholt.com/eric-hopkins.