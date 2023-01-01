Attakapas: The Cajun Story traces the lineage of one of America’s unique and influential immigrant populations, and transports the viewer into the heart of their journey. A dynamic, immersive multi-media concert combining historical stills and moving images with Cajun singer/songwriter Zachary Richard's music, Attakapas chronicles the Acadian's departure from France, and their expulsion from Nova Scotia to their arrival at the Poste des Attakapas, now St. Martinville, in Louisiana.

The one-hour documentary tells the history of the Acadian people and addresses three main points: starting a new life, immigration and intolerance. The history and culture of Louisiana's Acadian people is told through 12 of Richard's songs in a mix of French and English-language, archival photography and film, landscape footage of the bayou, and re-enactment of the Acadian's historical emigration from France and Canada.

This film was produced by Margaret Schlaudecker and Louisianna Public Broadcasting.

