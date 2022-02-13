Audience Development Coordinator

This position helps oversee Maine Public’s social media interactions, implements marketing and engagement strategies online and on social media platforms, and helps to increase brand awareness and affinity through the effective use of multiple social media outlets and the development of new communication properties and channels. The employee in this position contributes to a professional and dynamic work environment, works comfortably as part of a team as well as independently, and demonstrates a commitment to the mission-driven values of public media.

This regular work schedule for this position is generally Tuesday through Saturday with occasional nights and holidays.

Job Requirements : Minimum of 3 years of related work experience in a professional role centered around social media administration management and development. Bachelor’s degree in communications or a related field preferred, or equivalent combination of education and experience. Excellent knowledge and demonstrated high-level professional use of social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Instagram, TikTok. Skills in using tools that analyze social media platforms; understanding of SEO and web traffic metrics. Familiarity with web design and publishing preferred. A proven track record of drafting engaging content that is "on brand" and stands out. The ability to manage a fast-paced environment, multiple projects, and meet marketing and business goals. Valid driver’s license is required.

COVID-19 Impact : This role is currently based out of our Lewiston office and works on-site. Maine Public provides appropriate PPE including masks, gloves, cleaning supplies, and disinfectant wipes/hand sanitizer. We continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and have implemented organizational policies and protocols specifically addressing increased protective measures.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

Apply online with resume, cover letter, and pertinent work samples by Sunday, February 13, 2022:

https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

Maine Public is a dynamic nonprofit organization with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day.

- Equal Opportunity Employer -