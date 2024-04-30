Audio Production Manager

Working on-site in our Portland studios, you’ll join a creative and dynamic team and oversee the production of audio content created by Maine Public including radio, podcasts, promotions, digital content, and social media. Supervising a team of six on-air announcers and producers, you’ll provide training and coaching consistent with our on-air style, ensuring high quality across all our audio properties. This position works closely with our Chief Programming Officer to set editorial direction and production priorities.

The successful candidate will thrive in a professional and dynamic work environment and demonstrate a commitment to the mission-driven values of public broadcasting.

Job Requirements:



Bachelor’s degree or equivalent combination of education and experience.

A minimum of two years related experience required, including audio program/content production and radio hosting or announcing experience.

Outstanding verbal and written communication skills: skilled public speaker with excellent pronunciation.

Steady and measured public radio on-air delivery style required.

Attention to detail and strong organizational skills.

Demonstrated experience with audio editing, radio automation, and traffic systems and processes required with a high aptitude and inclination to learn new technology.

Supervisory/management experience is preferred.

Strong understanding of FCC regulations and broadcast industry standards preferred.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.



Apply for this position online with resume and cover letter:

https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/

by April 30, 2024.

About Maine Public:

We are a non-profit, community-supported public media organization and the sole provider of statewide (and beyond!) public broadcasting coverage. As one of only seven statewide PBS/NPR joint licensees in the country, Maine Public operates 14 radio frequencies (with construction permits for seven more!), five free over-the-air television signals, three television translators, and 26 links of microwave to connect it all together. We are also the backbone of Maine’s Emergency Broadcast System.

We broadcast a mix of local and national programming, educational programs, news and public affairs shows, documentaries, and arts and cultural programs. With NPR, PBS, and other partners we strive to be the standard bearer for high-integrity journalism and programming.

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

Maine Public believes that equity, diversity, and inclusion drive our success and we welcome and encourage candidates from all identities, backgrounds, and abilities to apply. As an equal opportunity employer, we are committed to building inclusive and innovative work environments with employees who reflect our communities. Therefore, we provide employment opportunities to all qualified applicants and encourage applications from all individuals without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status or military service record, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law. We're committed to creating a dynamic work environment that values diversity and inclusion.

Maine Public is committed to the full inclusion of all qualified individuals. As part of this commitment, Maine Public will ensure that persons with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodations. If a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and/or to receive other benefits and privileges of employment, please contact the Human Resources Department: apply@mainepublic.org, 1-800-884-1717.