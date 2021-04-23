Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s Digital Masterworks III, Lyrical Wonders. Join conductor Lucas Richman and soloists Jamilyn Manning-White, Kate Maroney and Dominic Armstrong to celebrate the power of the human voice in this intimate performance of selections from the worlds of opera, oratorio and art song. The Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s Lyrical Wonders is a pre-produced concert available to the public to enjoy online from April 23 through May 21.

The Program

· Bach | Arioso from Cantata 156 (Sinfonia)

· Rachmaninoff | Vocalise

· Bach | Erbarme Dich (from St. Matthew Passion)

· Bizet | “Enfin c’est toi!” (from Carmen)

· Blake | Shakespeare Songs

· Delibes | Duo des fleurs (from Lakmé)

· Verdi | “Parigi, o cara” (from La Traviata)

· Mascagni | Intermezzo (from Cavalleria Rusticana)

· Mozart | “Susanna, or via sortite!” (from Le Nozze di Figaro)

· Strauss | “To Part Is Such Sweet Sorrow” (from Die Fledermaus)

