Bangor Symphony Orchestra Masterworks I – Celebration

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s Masterworks I. Join the Bangor Symphony as they perform Benjamin Britten’s Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra, and Reinaldo Moya's Concerto for Piano, Strings and Percussion with soloist Joyce Yang. Maine Public Members are eligible for 15% off tickets for these events.

Details on the Bangor Symphony Orchestra in-person tickets: um-tickets.evenue.net

To take advantage of the Maine Public Member discount for in-person tickets, please use the code CLASSICAL15.

The Program

Aaron Copland | Fanfare for the Common Man

Giachino Rossini | William Tell Overture

Reinaldo Moya| Concerto for Piano, Strings and Percussion, Joyce Yang, piano

Benjamin Britten | Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra

To purchase live the on-line viewing experience: bangorsymphony.uscreen.io