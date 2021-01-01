Bangor Symphony Orchestra - Masterworks II: Beethoven’s 8th

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s Digital Masterworks II, Beethoven’s 8th.

Join conductor Lucas Richman and the BSO as they perform Mendelssohn, Saint- Saëns, and Beethoven. Cellist Mark Kosower will join the orchestra to perform the Saint- Saëns Cello concerto No 1. Maine Public members are eligible for 15% off tickets for this event.

To take advantage of the Maine Public member discount for in-person tickets, please use the code Classical15 .

The Program

· Felix Mendelssohn | A Midsummer Night’s Dream; Overture

· Camille Saint-Saëns |Cello Concerto No 1, A minor, Mark Kosower, cello

· Ludwig van Beethoven | Symphony No. 8, F major, Op. 93