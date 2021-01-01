© 2021 Maine Public
Bangor Symphony Orchestra - Masterworks II: Beethoven’s 8th

Sunday, November 21 @ 3:00 pm
Collins Center for the Arts
bangorsymphony.org
BSO-SeasonRotators-21_22-V23.jpeg

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s Digital Masterworks II, Beethoven’s 8th.

Join conductor Lucas Richman and the BSO as they perform Mendelssohn, Saint- Saëns, and Beethoven.  Cellist Mark Kosower will join the orchestra to perform the Saint- Saëns Cello concerto No 1.   Maine Public members are eligible for 15% off tickets for this event.  

To take advantage of the Maine Public member discount for in-person tickets, please use the code Classical15.  

The Program

·        Felix Mendelssohn | A Midsummer Night’s Dream; Overture

·        Camille Saint-Saëns |Cello Concerto No 1, A minor, Mark Kosower, cello

·        Ludwig van Beethoven | Symphony No. 8, F major, Op. 93