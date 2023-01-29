Bangor Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks III

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s Digital Masterworks III: Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto. Join conductor Lucas Richman and the BSO as they perform Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto with guest violinist Blake Pouliot. The program also includes works by Haydn and Stravinsky all performed at the Collins Center for the Arts on Sunday, January 29 at 3:00 pm.

To take advantage of the Maine Public member discount for in-person tickets, please use the code MPR15.

The Program:

· F. J. Haydn | Symphony No. 100 in G major, “Military”

· Felix Mendelssohn | Violin Concerto in E minor, Op. 64, Blake Pouliot, violin

· Igor Stravinsky | Pulcinella Suite