Bangor Symphony Orchestra Masterworks Masterworks III: Revolutionaries: Mozart/Saint-Georges

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s Masterworks III, Revolutionaries. Join conductor Lucas Richman and the BSO as they perform Mozart’s concerto for bassoon with soloist Wren Saunders, and Saint Georges’ Symphony No. 2.

Maine Public Members are eligible for 15% off tickets for these events.

To take advantage of the Maine Public Member discount for in-person tickets, please use the code CLASSICAL15.