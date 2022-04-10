Bangor Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks V: A Grand Finale

Courtesy the artist / Bangor Symphony Orchestra Pianist Roberto Plan

Masterworks V: A Grand Finale

April 10, 2022 3pm

www.bangorsymphony.org

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra's Digital Masterworks V: A Grand Finale. Join conductor Lucas Richman and the BSO as they perform Beethoven's piano concerto No. 4 with guest pianist Roberto Plano. The program also includes works by Dvořák and Borodin all performed live at the Collins Center for the Arts on April 10th at 3pm.

To take advantage of the Maine Public member discount for in-person tickets, please use the code Classical15.

The Program: