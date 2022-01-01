Bangor Symphony Orchestra Presents Masterworks II: Tchaikovsky’s 6th

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s Masterworks II: Tchaikovsky’s 6th.

Join conductor Lucas Richman and the BSO as they perform Tchaikovsky’s stirring Symphony No. 6 along with a full program of romantic era passion. The program includes a piano concerto in A minor by Clara Schumann performed by guest pianist Vijay Venkatesh. The performance is on Sunday November 20 at 3:00 pm at the Collins Center for the Arts.

To take advantage of the Maine Public member discount for in-person tickets, please use the code MPR15.