Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s Digital Masterworks IV, Mozart and Shubert

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s Digital Masterworks IV, Mozart and Schubert. Join conductor Lucas Richman as the Bangor Symphony performs moving Viennese classics. The featured work is Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 1 in B flat major, performed by soloist Jennifer Frautschi. The Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s Masterworks is a pre-produced concert available to the public to enjoy online from May 14th-June 12th. For complete details and tickets for the online performance, please visit bangorsymphohy.org.

The Program

· Marianna Martines | Overture (“Sinfonia”) in C Major

· Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart | Mozart‘s Violin Concerto No. 1 in B♭ major, Jennifer Frautschi, violin

· Franz Schubert | Symphony No. 5 in B♭ major