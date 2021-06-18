Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s Digital Masterworks V, Winds and Brass Spectacular. Join conductor Lucas Richman and the BSO’s winds and brass as they take center stage in a powerful season finale. The Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s Winds and Brass Spectacular is a pre-produced concert available to the public to enjoy online from June 18 - July 17.

The Program

· Adolphus Hailstork | An American Fanfare

· Ludwig van Beethoven |Military March: “Zapfenstreich”

· Charles Gounod |Petite Symphonie

· Kathryn Bostic | Portrait of a Peaceful Warrior

· Kurt Weill |Kleine Dreigroschenmusik

