Beo String Quartet at the Collins Center

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of Beo String Quartet presented by the Collins Center for the Arts. The Beo String Quartet, founded in 2015, plays classical, contemporary, rock, and experimental music. The eclectic and daring quartet will perform Haydn, Neukom, Ortiz and Smetana at the Minsky Recital Hall in Orono on Sunday, Jamuary 14 at 3:00 pm.

Program Details:

Joseph Haydn (1732-1809)

String Quartet in G major, Op. 33 No. 5 Hob.III:41 Vivace assai

Largo e cantabile

Scherzo. Allegro – Trio

Finale. Allegro

Sean Neukom (b.1983)

El Balcón (Written for Beo String Quartet)

Gabriela Ortiz (b.1964)

Mictlán (Place of the Dead), from “Altar de Muertos”

Intermission

Bedrich Smetana (1824-1884)

String Quartet No. 1 in E minor, Op. 116 (“From My Life”)

Allegro vivo appassionato

Allegro moderato alla polka

Largo sostenuto

Vivace