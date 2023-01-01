Borealis Screening

Please join Maine Public at Hannaford Hall on the University of Southern Maine’s Portland Campus on Thursday evening, September 7, for a special screening of the first episode of Borealis before it airs on Maine Public Television.

On hand will be Borealis host Aislinn Sarnacki and members of Maine Public’s staff who were instrumental in bringing Borealis to life, including Maine Public’s President and CEO Rick Schneider, producer Jennifer Rooks, and videographer Brian Bechard. We are also excited to welcome the fabulous Oshima Brothers! They’ll perform a short set (including the Borealis theme song!) to kick off the evening.

The event is free and is open to all, but seats are limited. Please reserve your seats today!

Check out our latest Borealis video:

Thank you to our production sponsors, The Nature Conservancy and Poland Spring, and our broadcast sponsors, Evergreen Home Performance, the Maine Office of Tourism, and the Conservation Law Foundation for making this event and series possible!

