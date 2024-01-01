© 2024 Maine Public

Breakdown Podcast Listening & Panel Discussion

Tuesday, October 22 at 6:00 pm
Benjamin Mays Center on the Bates campus

In collaboration with PBS Frontline and the Portland Press Herald, Maine Public has created “Breakdown,” a limited podcast series about the Lewiston shooting tragedy that took place last October. Maine Public will be holding a special podcast listening event and panel discussion on October 22 at the Benjamin Mays Center on the Bates College campus. The event will be moderated by Mark Simpson, Maine Public’s Director of News and Public Affairs, and panelists will include Susan Sharon, Maine Public’s Deputy News Director. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the event begins promptly at 6:30 pm.

LEWISTON, ME - OCTOBER 26: Schemengees Bar & Grille in Lewiston at dusk on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Lewiston continued to be under a shelter in place order while law enforcement officials carry out the manhunt for Robert Card, the suspect in the Lewiston mass shooting on Wednesday night. (Staff photo by Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer)
