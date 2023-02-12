Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of Bridget Kibbey: From Persia to Iberia, presented by Portland Ovations. Join harpist Bridget Kibbey and special guests as they celebrate the sounds and poetry from Iran to the Iberia region. The concert, at USM’s Hannaford Hall in Portland, is on Sunday, February 12 at 3:00 pm.

IBERIA:



Isaac Albéniz (1860-1909), transcribed Kibbey for harp

Mallorca

Torre Bermeja

Granada

Bridget Kibbey, Harp

AFRICAN MAGHREB:



Kibbey and Hadfield: “Bards and Griots,” a medley inspired by the inhabitants of 12th Century Morocco

Traditional Gnawa melody

Traditional Sephardic melody

Traditional Kora melody

Bridget Kibbey, Harp; John Hadfield, Percussion

John Hadfield: Pak Klong Talad

John Hadfield: Sisters

Bridget Kibbey, Harp; John Hadfield, Percussion

PERSIA: