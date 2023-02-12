Bridget Kibbey: From Persia to Iberia
February 12, 2023
Presented by Portland Ovations
Hannaford Hall, Portland
portlandovations.org
Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of Bridget Kibbey: From Persia to Iberia, presented by Portland Ovations. Join harpist Bridget Kibbey and special guests as they celebrate the sounds and poetry from Iran to the Iberia region. The concert, at USM’s Hannaford Hall in Portland, is on Sunday, February 12 at 3:00 pm.
Maine Public Members are eligible for 15% off tickets. To take advantage of the Maine Public Member discount, please use the code MainePublic15.
IBERIA:
- Isaac Albéniz (1860-1909), transcribed Kibbey for harp
- Mallorca
- Torre Bermeja
- Granada
- Bridget Kibbey, Harp
AFRICAN MAGHREB:
- Kibbey and Hadfield: “Bards and Griots,” a medley inspired by the inhabitants of 12th Century Morocco
- Traditional Gnawa melody
- Traditional Sephardic melody
- Traditional Kora melody
- Bridget Kibbey, Harp; John Hadfield, Percussion
- John Hadfield: Pak Klong Talad
- John Hadfield: Sisters
- Bridget Kibbey, Harp; John Hadfield, Percussion
PERSIA:
- Mahsa Vahdat, composer: melodies and vocals
- Kibbey/Hadfield: Improvisation
- Morning Sun of Hope (Hafez)
- Make my Garden Laugh (Rumi)
- The Joy of Your Kiss (Hafez)
- May this Meadow Have Flowers (Rumi)
- Twinklings of Hope (Kurdish Traditional, Mohammad Ebrahim Jafari)
- Dialogue with the Beloved (Hafez)
- My Ruthless Companion (Rumi)
- BooTarab (Rumi)