The Broadcast and Special Projects Engineer is responsible for the maintenance and operation of Maine Public’s television and radio transmitters and digital RF transmission systems. Reporting to the Transmission Manager, this position maintains and adjusts television and radio broadcast transmitters, microwave transmitting and receiving equipment, digital RF transmission systems, and terminal television, radio and remote control equipment. The successful candidate will enjoy both working independently and with a team and have strong troubleshooting and communication skills.

With regular travel throughout the State of Maine, the ability to travel to remote sites and operate snowmobiles, ATVs, or other similar vehicles is required.

Job Requirements:



Five years’ experience in high-power RF equipment, four years college training in Electrical Engineering, CIS, or equivalent experience

Comprehensive IT skills

Excellent communication skills

A valid driver’s license and pre-employment background check will be required

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

Apply for this position online with resume, cover letter, and work samples by Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

Maine Public Broadcasting is a state-wide independent public media resource, including PBS, NPR, BBC, and others, with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day.

Maine Public believes that equity, diversity, and inclusion drive our success and we welcome and encourage candidates from all identities, backgrounds, and abilities to apply. As an equal opportunity employer, we are committed to building inclusive and innovative work environments with employees who reflect our communities. Therefore, we provide employment opportunities to all qualified applicants and encourage applications from all individuals without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status or military service record, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law. We're committed to creating a dynamic work environment that values diversity and inclusion.

Maine Public is committed to the full inclusion of all qualified individuals. As part of this commitment, Maine Public will ensure that persons with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodations. If a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and/or to receive other benefits and privileges of employment, please contact the Human Resources Department: apply@mainepublic.org, 1-800-884-1717.