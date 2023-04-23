Broadcast Facilities Engineer

Supporting Maine Public’s statewide radio, television, and digital programming services, the Engineer installs and maintains our on-air broadcast and studio systems, adjusts for technical quality, reliability, and functionality of broadcast signals, and ensures compliance with Maine Public, FCC and applicable industry standards.

Reporting to the Chief Technology Officer, the Engineer runs routine and specialized electronic tests on equipment to ensure proper operation, diagnoses and repairs equipment systems, and assists with technical documentation.The successful candidate will enjoy both working independently and with a team and have strong troubleshooting and communication skills.

Job Requirements:



Five years’ experience in professional grade broadcast engineering, studio maintenance, and broadcasting studio design; four years’ experience in electrical engineering, or related field or equivalent combination of education and work experience.

Comprehensive IT skills

Excellent communication skills.

Travel throughout the State of Maine and to other Maine Public facilities is required

A valid driver’s license and pre-employment background check will be required.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

Apply for this position online with resume and cover letter by Sunday, April 23, 2023.

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

Maine Public Broadcasting is a state-wide independent public media resource, including PBS, NPR, BBC, and others, with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day.

Maine Public believes that equity, diversity, and inclusion drive our success and we welcome and encourage candidates from all identities, backgrounds, and abilities to apply. As an equal opportunity employer, we are committed to building inclusive and innovative work environments with employees who reflect our communities. Therefore, we provide employment opportunities to all qualified applicants and encourage applications from all individuals without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status or military service record, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law. We're committed to creating a dynamic work environment that values diversity and inclusion.

Maine Public is committed to the full inclusion of all qualified individuals. As part of this commitment, Maine Public will ensure that persons with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodations. If a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and/or to receive other benefits and privileges of employment, please contact the Human Resources Department: apply@mainepublic.org, 1-800-884-1717.

