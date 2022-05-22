The Broadcast Facilities Manager oversees the technical quality, reliability, and functionality of broadcast signals and ensures compliance with Maine Public, FCC, and other industry and safety standards. This position maintains, designs, and operates telecommunications systems in our studios and facilities, supports facilities operations and staff throughout the organization, and provides direct maintenance functions. Additional duties include general building and grounds maintenance, maintaining supplies and inventory, implementing and following safety protocols, coordinating with vendors, managing assigned budgets, and responding to staff requests regarding office and facilities needs such as cleaning, maintenance, office environment, furniture, equipment, and other operational needs.

Job Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering or related field, or equivalent combination of education and experience. FCC General Class License or SBE Certification preferred. At least three years’ experience in professional grade broadcast engineering, studio maintenance, and broadcasting studio design required, in addition to three years of experience with building operations and grounds maintenance. In-depth knowledge of broadcast technology and procedures, production systems, and studio equipment are required. Demonstrated experience in establishing and following safety practices and recognizing hazards. Experience in supervision, budget development and administration preferred.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

Apply for this position online:

https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/

by Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

Maine Public is a dynamic nonprofit organization with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day.

- Equal Opportunity Employer -