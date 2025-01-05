Broadcast Transmission Engineer - Litchfield

We are a non-profit, community-supported public media organization and the sole provider of statewide (and beyond!) public broadcasting coverage. As one of only seven statewide PBS/NPR joint licensees in the country, Maine Public operates 14 radio frequencies (with construction permits for seven more!), five free over-the-air television signals, three television translators, and 26 links of microwave to connect it all together.

We broadcast a mix of local and national programming, educational programs, news and public affairs shows, documentaries, and arts and cultural programs. We are also the backbone of Maine’s Emergency Broadcast System.

Job responsibilities for our Broadcast Transmission Engineers include:



Maintains, adjusts, and configures all radio and television broadcasting, remote control, microwave STL, computers and supporting equipment involved in the operation of a broadcast transmitting facility, according to pre-defined standards, when applicable.

Perform routine visits to Maine Public transmission facilities, in order to maintain continuity of broadcasting operations.

Works to ensure compliance with all applicable FCC rules and regulations.

Diagnosis and repair of control systems as required.

At the direction of the Transmission Manger implements complex control systems, using hands-on computer and networking skills, to be used for systems interconnecting transmission facilities that conform to Industry IT standards.

Communicates with Master Control regarding equipment installation, outages, and durations.

Coordinate with and supervise Maine Public vendors and suppliers at transmission sites.

Provides necessary maintenance of buildings, roads, and grounds at transmitter sites.

Provides assistance in the Technology Department when needed in the engineering, design, installation, implementation, and troubleshooting of systems.

Maintains up-to-date written documentation, helps train others as needed.

Travel throughout the State of Maine and to Maine Public broadcast facilities is required, and the ability to access remote sites via 4WD truck, ATV, snowmobile, or other vehicles and equipment.

Holds Maine Public Credit Card and purchasing authority for supplies, repairs, fuel and maintenance to Maine Public vehicles and equipment. Maintains accurate recordkeeping in support of the preparation and execution of the budget.

Assists in the planning, set up, operation, and take down of remote broadcasts.

Grounds and building maintenance including mowing lawns, bush hogging, weed whacking, brush cutting, and general maintenance of generators including oil changes and battery testing.

Provides 24-7 on-call technical support on a rotational basis, in order to rapidly restore technical emergencies that could impair broadcast transmissions.

Other duties as assigned.

Requirements: Demonstrated and practical hands-on work experience with RF equipment or related technical fields, at least three years of related work experience, high school diploma or GED, general maintenance and repair skills, experience with hand tools, electronics troubleshooting and repair experience, and excellent written and verbal communication skills. Regular travel throughout the state and the ability to travel to remote sites and operate snowmobiles, ATV, or other similar vehicles. A valid driver’s license and pre-employment criminal background check is required.

Preferred qualifications include an associate’s degree or comparable formal training in electrical or computer-related study, SBE (Society of Broadcast Engineers) certification, experience in high-power RF equipment with broadcast transmitter experience, knowledge and experience in FCC rules and regulations, and comprehensive IT skills.

The successful candidate will work well both in a team environment and independently, have a strong interest in learning, and demonstrate a commitment to the mission-driven values of public broadcasting.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

Apply for this position with an online application, cover letter, and resume:

https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/

by Sunday, January 5, 2025.

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

Maine Public believes that equity, diversity, and inclusion drive our success and we welcome and encourage candidates from all identities, backgrounds, and abilities to apply. As an equal opportunity employer, we are committed to building inclusive and innovative work environments with employees who reflect our communities. Therefore, we provide employment opportunities to all qualified applicants and encourage applications from all individuals without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status or military service record, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law. We're committed to creating a dynamic work environment that values diversity and inclusion.

Maine Public is committed to the full inclusion of all qualified individuals. As part of this commitment, Maine Public will ensure that persons with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodations. If a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and/or to receive other benefits and privileges of employment, please contact the Human Resources Department: apply@mainepublic.org, 1-800-884-1717.