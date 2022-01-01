Brooklyn Rider Presented by Collins Center for the Arts

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the string quartet, Brooklyn Rider presented by the Collins Center for the Arts. Brooklyn Rider will perform The Four Elements, a performance of four works created in the last century with newly commissioned works performed together, all reflecting and representing Earth, Air, Fire and Water.

This performance will be held at the Minsky Recital Hall on Sunday, October 2nd at 3:00pm. Maine Public Members are eligible for 15% off tickets.

To take advantage of the Maine Public Member discount, please use the code Classical15.