BSO: Digital Masterworks II - Pärt & Tchaikovsky
Available online: bangorsymphony.org
Lucas Richman, conductor
Passion and reflection collide in this program of dynamic Eastern European works both new and classic
Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra's Digital Masterworks II, Pärt and Tchaikovsky. Join conductor Lucas Richman for a program of dynamic Eastern European works both new and classic with pieces by Pärt, Shchedrin and Tchaikovsky. The Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s Pärt and Tchaikovsky is a pre-produced concert available to the public to enjoy online from March 26th-April 24th. For complete details and tickets for the online performance, please visit bangorsymphony.org.
The Program:
Arvo Pärt | Cantus In Memoriam Benjamin Britten
Rodion Shchedrin| Carmen Suite
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky | Serenade for Strings