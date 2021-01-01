BSO: Digital Masterworks II - Pärt & Tchaikovsky

Lucas Richman, conductor

Passion and reflection collide in this program of dynamic Eastern European works both new and classic

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra's Digital Masterworks II, Pärt and Tchaikovsky. Join conductor Lucas Richman for a program of dynamic Eastern European works both new and classic with pieces by Pärt, Shchedrin and Tchaikovsky. The Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s Pärt and Tchaikovsky is a pre-produced concert available to the public to enjoy online from March 26th-April 24th. For complete details and tickets for the online performance, please visit bangorsymphony.org.

The Program:

Arvo Pärt | Cantus In Memoriam Benjamin Britten

Rodion Shchedrin| Carmen Suite

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky | Serenade for Strings



