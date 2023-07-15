Maine Public is very pleased to be a media sponsor of the upcoming season of wonderful performances at the Maine State Music Theatre.

Next up is Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story!

Experience the sensational musical about the bespectacled, 1950s rock ‘n’ roll icon. This non-stop entertaining rock show recounts Buddy Holly’s 18-month meteoric rise to fame and the indelible impact he left on the industry after his untimely death at the age of 22.

Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story features over 20 of Buddy Holly’s greatest hits including “Peggy Sue,” “That’ll Be The Day,” “Oh Boy,” “Maybe Baby,” “Raining in My Heart,” as well as Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba” and the Big Bopper’s “Chantilly Lace.” The incredible legacy of the young man whose musical career spanned an all-too-brief period during the golden days of rock ‘n’ roll continues to live on in Buddy.

Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story is produced in partnership with the Fulton Theatre.

Performances take place from June 28 to July 15 at the Pickard Theater on the Bowdoin College Campus in Brunswick.

Watch the Behind the Curtain Preview with Curt Dale Clark!